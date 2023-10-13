$925 million awarded to UND energy program

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota and its Energy and Environmental Research Center could cash in on $925 million in federal funds.

The Department of Energy awarded the money to the university and its research center to develop a Heartland Hydrogen Hub.

Several elected officials including Senators John Hoeven (R-ND), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) worked to bring the funding for regional energy production. Officials say the new hub will connect hydrogen facilities across the region to meet demand and support new and growing markets.

The senator says the new project and funds also leverages money from private companies including Marathon, TC Energy and Xcel Energy to advance hydrogen projects. This is expected to bring up to $5 billion in total investments to the region, according to Sen. Hoeven.

Approx. $500 million will go to the Marathon renewable diesel facility in Dickinson for carbon capture along with hydrogen fertilizer production. The release on the project says the facility will also use soybeans from area farmers, crushed at a facility in Spiritwood, ND.

“This project is about continuing to do all we can to further strengthen and diversify North Dakota’s role as an ag and energy powerhouse for our nation,” says Sen. Hoeven.

The hydrogen made at the plant in Dickinson is expected to help farmers have a lower-cost fertilizer option made in America, instead of imported from countries like Malaysia.

“This effort will help to provide low-carbon H2 to support existing demand in liquid transportation fuel manufacturing, ammonia production, and bring about growth in emerging markets such as blending with natural gas, H2-powered gas turbines, fuel cell-powered vehicles, and stationary power plants,” says Sen. Cramer.

“The clean energy transition is happening—the question is whether we lead or follow. I want us to lead,” says Sen. Smith. “This funding will jumpstart the production of hydrogen from clean energy resources in Minnesota to help decarbonize various sectors of the economy, while creating more than 1,500 good paying jobs in our state. I’m proud of our work to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which made investments like these possible.”

“This investment will be an important part of our energy future, unlocking innovation and new sources of energy that will benefit our whole state,” says Sen. Klobuchar. “The combined public/private investments will create good-paying jobs and power Minnesota for years to come.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.