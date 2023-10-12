Cooking with Cash Wa
Windy Thursday; Rain Arrives Tonight

Active Weather To End The Week
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
By Lisa Green
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A low pressure system will move toward the region as we head into Thursday which will bring an increase in winds, with gusts out of the east at 20 to 30+ mph by the afternoon hours. Increased cloud cover will hold temperatures in the 50s for all. The aforementioned low pressure system will slide into northern South Dakota late Thursday and into Friday bringing increased chances of rain. Fargo and areas south will experience persistent light to moderate rain through much of the day on Friday with some receiving an inch or more while areas north of the Fargo/Moorhead area will lesser rainfall amounts with some locations, near and north of Grand Forks receiving little to no rain at all. Windy conditions will persist into Friday. Expect cool highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s area wide.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS WEEKEND: Keeping the fall feeling! Similar to how we ended the week temperature-wise, morning lows near 40 with highs in the 50s. While mostly cloudy, it is looking dry. Overall a perfect weekend to enjoy some fall activities outdoors!

Next Week: Temperatures will gradually warm as high pressure settles in over the area. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, with many seeing lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Friday. All-in-all, next week is expected to be very nice with mostly clear conditions and seasonably warm highs.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue!

