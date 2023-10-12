Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Sanford Health Fargo re-verified as Level I Adult Trauma Center

Sanford Fargo Medical Center
Sanford Fargo Medical Center(Sanford Health)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health Medical Center Fargo was recently re-verified as a Level I Adult Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. Sanford Fargo is the only Level I Adult Trauma Center in North Dakota.

Sanford Fargo first achieved Level I Adult Trauma Center status in 2018. Being designated a Level I Trauma Center means the medical center is capable of providing total care for every aspect of injury – from prevention through rehabilitation. A Level I Trauma Center provides the highest level of surgical care to trauma patients. It has a full range of specialists and equipment available 24 hours a day and must admit at least 1,200 trauma patients a year.

“We take a lot of pride in being the only Level I Trauma Center in North Dakota,” said Tiffany Lawrence, president and CEO of Sanford Fargo. “You never know when an emergency will affect you or a loved one, but when an emergency does occur, the investments we’ve made to provide these crucial emergency services close to home has been a game-changer for our community. We are grateful for our entire staff that take care of our patients and families.  They are the backbone in helping us provide world-class health care to the communities we serve.”

Sanford Medical Center Fargo actively supports the state trauma systems in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota. Earlier this month, Sanford USD Medical Center became the only Level I Adult Trauma Center in South Dakota.

A Level I Trauma Center is required to have a certain number of surgeons and operating room availability to accommodate small surges in surgical activity without compromising patient care 24/7. Such centers are also required to have a rigorous performance-improvement program, keep an extensive database and submit data to the National Trauma Data Bank.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo
A mother speaks after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin gummies to...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
Boyd Wurner
Man ordered to pay $25,000 to Goldmark after starting fire in apartment

Latest News

Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks
The Fargo City Hall building is honoring victims of the attacks in Israel by shining red, white...
Fargo City Hall shines red, white and blue for Israel
Valley Today on KVLY
Hope Inc helps Moorhead students participate in National Inclusion Day
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
Valley Today on KX4
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - October 12