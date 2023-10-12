Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Police: 3 stabbed, including officer, at Atlanta airport

FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.
FILE - The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital.(DHS)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Three people, including a police officer, were stabbed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident happened at the airport’s south terminal near doors S-2 at around 4:45 p.m., police said.

According to officials, a woman had a knife outside of security.

Police said one person was stabbed before officers encountered the woman.

“During the encounter, the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” a police Incident report states.

The woman was taken into custody by another officer, according to Atlanta police.

The three stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. They were not seriously injured, police said.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials said impacts to operations were minimal.

Police are working to learn what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota

Latest News

Hunters in Mississippi are being urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help...
Hunters urged to kill one more deer during hunting season to help thin population
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on...
IRS says Microsoft owes $28.9 billion in back taxes; Microsoft disagrees
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
UAW escalates strike as 8,700 workers walk out at Ford truck plant in Louisville
An elementary school says it's in the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween...
School changes Halloween-themed events to fall festivities in ‘best interests of students’