Old Hunter school building turned home officially on the market

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old Hunter school building is officially back on the market.

It’s been one year since we first introduced you to the carpenter who spent the past two decades making the school a home.

Larry Schuler hasn’t lived there for months. Lately, he’s been spending a lot of time there.

“It’s a large property. It needs some work,” Schuler says. “It’s being sold as it.”

The three-story, 33,000 square foot building now has a for sale sign in it’s front yard.

“I would love to keep it, but it’s just way too much for me. I’ve started a new life and I love it.”

Schuler decided to downsize after losing his wife, Cheryl, in 2020 to a heart attack. The two were married for 42 years. He’s now living with family in Fergus Falls.

“I miss the space. I miss my workshop. Well yes, I mean come on, this is one quarter of my life,” Schuler says. “It’s almost 25 years now. So yeah, I miss it, but it’s time. It’s too big. It’s too much.”

He’s slowly been selling a lot of the things inside. Now, for the place itself, he has some help.

“CJ’s been doing a heck of a good job you know,” he says.

Schuler was working on CJ Anderson’s windows when she asked about the home.

“I was under the impression that it was listed right away,” Anderson says. “He was like, ‘Yep, I’m selling it, moving to Fergus.’ And he said, ‘Nope.’ And I said, ‘Well, can I sell it?’”

She’s been in realty for seven years, and has sold close to 100 homes. None quite like this.

“It was overwhelming, but I’m willing to take on the challenge.”

The place is going for $150,000. So far, Anderson’s had several people coming to her with ideas.

“From rescues to senior living communities, different community gardens, big extended families and they want their whole family to live here,” Anderson adds.

Schuler admits saying goodbye hasn’t been easy.

“I couldn’t handle it to begin with,” Schuler says. “But I said, ‘That’s life. You gotta do it.’ She would do it for me.”

He only has one hope for whoever calls the old school building home next.

“I just hope that somebody will be able to cherish this place as much as we did,” Schuler says. “I know there’s the right person out there. We just gotta find them.”

