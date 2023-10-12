North Dakota man digging up history

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KFYR) - There are history buffs and then there’s Tom Askjem.

He’s a self-proclaimed history nerd and self-taught archeologist who spends his days getting his hands dirty and digging up history.

What he’s found is pretty incredible, and so is where he digs.

Askjem is digging up history on an 1870s homestead in Minnesota’s Polk County.

“This is, I believe, a third or fourth-generation homestead,” he said.

He’s hoping to find some pieces of the family’s history.

“I’m excited when I can give someone a piece of their family history back to them,” Askjem said.

He is methodical in his digging careful not to damage any artifacts that might be just below this soil. He’s been digging up treasures since he was six years old. Over the years, he’s discovered the best place to find pieces of the past is where the family’s outhouse once sat.

“The outhouse was an ideal trash disposal. There would have been a hole dug under it, and people would just throw their garbage down it,” Askjem explained.

On this day it takes only minutes of digging before he finds the first piece. He carefully removes each item, filming part of the process for his YouTube channel.

Among his finds: prescription bottles, broken lamps, dishes and mason jars, extract bottles, medicine bottles and even an old iron.

The landowner anxiously watches as Askjem uncovers each heirloom.

“I’m very pleased,” said the landowner, who asked we not use his name. “I was hoping there’d be something.”

Askjem will leave all these finds with the family because for him, the joy comes in the discovery.

Askjem has taken his shovel all over the country, from Maine to California and even to Texas, but he spends most of his time close to home, in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

“I like the local history,” he said.

When he’s not digging, Askjem is writing, and studying old photographs. He’s recently scanned thousands of old photos of North Dakota towns.

“I’ve got these ready for publication,” he explained. “I’ve been working on a coffee-table-style history book.”

And these photos are like roadmaps to Askjem, leading him to his next big dig.

“I’ve actually taken some of the pictures and I’ll see the outhouse in the background, and I can walk right up to it sometimes and find it,” he said.

Proof that one man’s trash really is another man’s treasure.

