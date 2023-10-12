New medical reimbursement program aims to help detect health issues in firefighters and law enforcement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Being a firefighter or a law enforcement officer can be extremely stressful. That takes a toll on the body.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters, and last year, the majority of law enforcement deaths were due to COVID. A new medical reimbursement program in the state aims at detecting another major health issue early for these professions.

Right now firefighters are enjoying some downtime, catching up on chores; but all of that can change in an instant.

“We hear a really loud alarm to get us going, so we make sure we don’t sleep through it, and you go from zero to 100 in a matter of seconds,” said Bismarck Deputy Fire Marshal Adam Miller.

That quick adrenaline rush and stress can wreak havoc on the body when it happens over and over like it does in the firefighting profession.

“These professions have been statistically shown to be more susceptible to suffer a cardiac event on the job,” said North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance director Art Thompson.

The Serve and Protect program is looking to lower those stats. Now full-time firefighters and law enforcement officers can be reimbursed up to $250 for cardiac checkups through the project.

“With the rising cost of everything now days, it’s one way the fire department can save a little bit of money,” said Miller.

Those who qualify will get a free checkup right when they are hired. Those with one to 10 years of service will get an exam every five years, those with 11 to 20 years in the field will get an exam every three years, and anyone who has been in the job 21 years or more gets one exam every year.

“We’re trying to catch things early before we have a full-blown cardiac event, is in everybody’s best interest,” said Thompson.

They are hoping with these exams, things like cancer or cardiac issues will be detected earlier.

“Cancer and heart disease: two of the leading causes of death for firefighters. So it is really important we get our regular checkups,” said Miller.

Employees have to submit proof of their checkup to their employer, who then gives the claim to North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance. The department sends a repayment check that will come within three weeks.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” said Thompson.

Bismarck firefighters say they are thankful for the program because it ensures they can keep serving the public to the best of their ability.

The Serve and Protect program went into effect on September 1.

