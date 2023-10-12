Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

New information released about a missing West Fargo woman

Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.(KVLY)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in central Minnesota are releasing new information about a West Fargo woman that has been missing since July.

50-year-old Jonett Wanner’s car was spotted in Stearns County back in August. A deputy did a random license plate check of a vehicle which was determined to be Wanner’s vehicle. The SUV was not stopped since license plate information wasn’t immediately available.

Wanner went missing on July 11 after logging out of work from home in West Fargo. She is 5′2″ and 100 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She is believed to be driving a grey 2017 Nissan Rogue with North Dakota License plate “261 AZY.” She may have a chihuahua terrier mix with her.

The public should contact West Fargo Police with any information that may help in the case.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo
A mother speaks after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin gummies to...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
Boyd Wurner
Man ordered to pay $25,000 to Goldmark after starting fire in apartment

Latest News

KVLY Sports - Messi - 101123
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 11 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 11
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 11 - Part 2