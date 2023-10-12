Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

ND tourists stuck in Israel are arriving home

One of the groups at Amman Jordan airport awaiting their flights home
One of the groups at Amman Jordan airport awaiting their flights home(Rev. Phillip Ackerman)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from the Fargo Diocese who were in Israel when the war broke out are arriving home.

Father Phil Ackerman says the U.S. Embassy, our congressional delegation and our governor’s office were all helpful.

He and the other three priests were among the first group to arrive home.

The last group of 22 fly out of Jordan tomorrow.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Our Savior's Lutheran Church rummage sale scheduled for Saturday, September 14.
Big rummage sale to support Moorhead youth group
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports October 12
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 12 - Part 3