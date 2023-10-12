Marcus Theaters in Fargo ready for Eras Tour movie

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was set to premiere in Fargo on Friday, but shows have now been added for Thursday evening! The movie premieres at 6 PM Thursday at both Century Cinema and West Acres Cinema.

On social media Wednesday, Taylor Swift called for the film to be released a day earlier than expected “due to unprecedented demand”. Management at Marcus scrambled to make it happen.

Century has also added additional afternoon showings for Friday, with showtimes added at both 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM. Valley News Live stopped by Century Cinema Thursday afternoon, where they are ready with posters, a friendship bracelet-making station and 2,000 collectible popcorn buckets and drink cups.

Management tells us they tested the sound Thursday morning, and they’re ready to give fans a true ‘concert experience’ for the first time. Movie-goers are encouraged to stand up and sing and dance as if they were at the Eras Tour concert. Management says they have extra staff scheduled to keep up with crowds throughout opening weekend. The film will be in theaters for four weekends.

You can see showtimes for both theaters and purchase tickets here.

Theater management added that they’re excited to do this again soon. Beyonce’s Renaissance film opens on Dec. 1. Beyonce showed up for the premier of the Eras Tour Concert Film in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

