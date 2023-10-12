Cooking with Cash Wa
Former West Fargo Principal charged with 2 additional counts

David Preston George
David Preston George(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New charges are filed against a former administrator within the West Fargo School District.

David George was arrested in August and charged with one count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor, as well as six counts of possessing certain materials prohibited by North Dakota law, also known as child pornography.

On October 12, court records show George was charged with gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor. George is in custody and scheduled for arraignment in Cass County Court on Friday, October 13.

West Fargo Public Schools issued a statement after learning of the additional charges:

“Earlier today, Cass County prosecutors filed gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor charges against former WFPS administrator David George. We have received confirmation from the Cass County prosecutor that these charges are NOT related to West Fargo Public Schools’ learners. Therefore, the school district has no additional comment on this case.”

Shortly after his arrest, George submitted his resignation with the West Fargo School District. He was set to begin his first year as Principal at Independence Elementary after accepting the position in April.

