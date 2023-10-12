Cooking with Cash Wa
Former Lieutenant Governor Rosemarie Myrdal dies at 94

Former ND Lt. Gov. Rosemarie Myrdal
Former ND Lt. Gov. Rosemarie Myrdal(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former Lieutenant Governor Rosemarie Myrdal has passed away.

Myrdal represented District 11 in the North Dakota House from 1985 to 1992 and served as lieutenant governor from 1993 to 200 with former Governor Ed Schafer.

Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding the passing of Myrdal saying “As the second woman to serve as lieutenant governor of North Dakota, Rosemarie Myrdal was a tireless advocate for the citizens of our state and a champion for children, education and agriculture, having raised five children with her husband, John, on a farm near Edinburg,” Burgum said. “In addition to her dedicated service at the state level, she served on her local school board and numerous organizations that supported heritage preservation, conservation, health care, education and tourism. We are deeply grateful for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to service and community at both the state and local levels. Kathryn and I extend our condolences and prayers to her family, friends and former colleagues in the legislature, state government and beyond.”

Myrdal passed away on Wednesday, October 11, she was 94.

