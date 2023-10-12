Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo City Hall shines red, white and blue for Israel

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Hall building is honoring victims of the attacks in Israel by shining red, white and blue.

The building, along with the Spirit of the Sandbagger monument, both located downtown, will be illuminated throughout the week to recognize and show respect for victims, and to stand in solidarity with Americans that have been killed in the attacks that started over the weekend.

The City of Fargo said in a statement posted to their Facebook: “The City of Fargo extends its condolences to all victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists. Our thoughts are with the families of the Americans who have lost their lives and those who are trying to travel safely back to the U.S. We stand with those impacted during this difficult time and condemn the senseless violence that has taken place.”

Along with the light display, all United States and North Dakota flags are being flown at half staff as directed by Governor Burgum.

