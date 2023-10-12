Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

CVB awards $600,000 in grants to two local projects

F-M Visitors Center
F-M Visitors Center(Fargo-Moorhead CVB)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two projects with the potential to attract visitors to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area, are getting a big boost from the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau (FMCVB).

The Board of Directors of the FMCVB awarded Capital Grants from its Destination Development Fund to two local projects.

The Red River Regional Marksmanship Center in West Fargo is receiving at $100,000 grant to help pay for construction of a new $4.1 million dollar facility in West Fargo. Construction of the new facility will allow RRRMC to expand its firearms safety and training programs, and host more and larger shooting matches and competitions. The CVB says this will attract more overnight visitors to our communities.

A $500,000 grant is being awarded to the City of Moorhead to help pay for renovation of Matson Baseball Field, which is a $2,000,000 joint project of the City and Moorhead American Legion Post 21. The project will include a new grandstand with shaded covering, a plaza area, new concession and restroom facilities, a new scoreboard and audio system and other amenities.

“The renovations will allow the American Legion Post to attract more Minnesota baseball tournaments, and to collaborate with Fargo & West Fargo on larger events,” the CVB said.

The RRRMC grant will be paid in one installment, and the Matson Field grant will be paid in three installments.

The Fargo-Moorhead CVB is funded by the 3% local lodging tax collected on hotel rooms in Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo. Since 2012, the FMCVB Board has awarded more than. $5 million in grants to worthy tourism-related projects across the three cities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo
A mother speaks after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin gummies to...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
Boyd Wurner
Man ordered to pay $25,000 to Goldmark after starting fire in apartment

Latest News

Daily Motivation
NDT - Daily Motivation - October 12
FM Ballet | Spooky Ballets
NDT - FM Ballet | Spooky Ballets - October 12
Cows & Co Creamery
NDT - Cows & Co Creamery - October 12
Swanson Health Products
NDT - Swanson Health Products - October 12