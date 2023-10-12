CVB awards $600,000 in grants to two local projects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two projects with the potential to attract visitors to the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area, are getting a big boost from the Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau (FMCVB).

The Board of Directors of the FMCVB awarded Capital Grants from its Destination Development Fund to two local projects.

The Red River Regional Marksmanship Center in West Fargo is receiving at $100,000 grant to help pay for construction of a new $4.1 million dollar facility in West Fargo. Construction of the new facility will allow RRRMC to expand its firearms safety and training programs, and host more and larger shooting matches and competitions. The CVB says this will attract more overnight visitors to our communities.

A $500,000 grant is being awarded to the City of Moorhead to help pay for renovation of Matson Baseball Field, which is a $2,000,000 joint project of the City and Moorhead American Legion Post 21. The project will include a new grandstand with shaded covering, a plaza area, new concession and restroom facilities, a new scoreboard and audio system and other amenities.

“The renovations will allow the American Legion Post to attract more Minnesota baseball tournaments, and to collaborate with Fargo & West Fargo on larger events,” the CVB said.

The RRRMC grant will be paid in one installment, and the Matson Field grant will be paid in three installments.

The Fargo-Moorhead CVB is funded by the 3% local lodging tax collected on hotel rooms in Fargo, Moorhead, and West Fargo. Since 2012, the FMCVB Board has awarded more than. $5 million in grants to worthy tourism-related projects across the three cities.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.