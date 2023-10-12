From the Congo to the Green Wave: Messi Kalenda’s gridiron journey

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Football is a game for everyone, and for East Grand Forks Lineman Messi Kalenda the “family” inscription on the back of every green wave helmet means a little extra.

Kalenda comes to the sport and Minnesota both from the Congo, after his father was kidnapped. The family fled the country and moved to Mexico, then Minneapolis, and now East Grand Forks where he and his mother have been for the last two years.

“I won’t lie, it was hard,” Kalenda said, “It was very hard. To show up first thing at practice and try and do everything the coaches say, and sometimes I wasn’t able to listen what they were talking about, just trying to do the same thing my teammates are doing.”

“They support me, they always have my back. They’re always there when I need them.”

Football more came to Messi than the other way around, head coach Ryan Kasowski seeing his 6′2, 250 pound frame in the school’s hallway last year and knowing he was built for the gridiron grind despite never playing the sport growing up.

“I can tell you after that first day, we had a connection, because he told me ‘I want you to join the football team’, he wanted me to play,” Kalenda said. “And, I wanted to try to.”

His enthusiasm paid off, starting football this season and becoming a difference-maker on both sides of the ball almost immediately.

“I mean, I’ve been playing football my whole life,” fellow Green Wave lineman Maverick Martine said. “And I’ve never seen someone just adapt to the game so fast like him, it was quite shocking to see him.”

“Ya know, he’s not just a big kid, he moves well, and he’s able to make plays out there, which is exciting,” Coach Kasowski said. “Just a guy that other teams have to account for, both offensively and defensively, so really makes a difference when he’s out on the field for us.”

Whether it’s his family and supporters in the stands or his newfound family on the field, Messi feels right at home at EGF.

“My mom, I can say she’s always there for when I need her,” Kalenda said. “If I am able to be in this school thanks to her, she has to do everything so I can be in school, be able to play in sports, I just try and make my teammates happy to have a good practice and everything.”

We also learned that Messi hasn’t just been crushing it on the football field, but in the class room as well. You can find his name on the east grand forks honor roll.

The Green Wave are set to host the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels in their next game on October 12th.

