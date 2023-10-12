Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
Five officers shot and wounded in Minnesota, authorities say; suspect arrested
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Eras Tour film set up at Century Cinema
Marcus Theaters in Fargo ready for Eras Tour movie
An 8-year-old boy in Detroit has saved up money for months for his own Halloween display.
Boy, 8, saves enough money to put together elaborate Halloween display of his own
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle
GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
GRAPHIC: As Israel unleashes new airstrikes, Blinken vows US help to find Hamas-hostages