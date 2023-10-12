Big rummage sale to support Moorhead youth group

Cooking with Cash Wa
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of tables are filled with items donated by community members, all to help kids at a north Moorhead church.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church has been collecting items since June, and they are just about ready for shoppers. Volunteers have put in the hours and made dozens of trips up and down the steps to the church basement.

“We got a lot more than we thought we’d get, so we’ve been having to scramble to find extra tables and hanging racks,” explains volunteer organizer Abbey Zuehlsdorff. “The people from our church have been really supportive and really willing to give us their stuff and help us out.”

The rummage sale has everything from clothing, shoes and purses, to seasonal items and home decor, to kitchen appliances and kids toys. Items are categorized and neatly organized, with signs letting shoppers know where things are.

Money raised will help kids get to New Orleans for the 2024 ELCA National Youth Gathering. It will cost about $1,500 for each child and chaperone to make the trip. So far, 8 youth and 4 adults from Our Savior’s are signed up. Zuehlsdorff says the goal is to raise enough money to pay for the trip, so the experience doesn’t come at a big cost for families.

The rummage sale goes from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is located at 610 13th Street North in Moorhead.

It’s an “everything must go” kind of sale; anything that doesn’t get sold on Saturday will be donated to the YWCA, Churches United and The New Life Center.

