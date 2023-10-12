Cooking with Cash Wa
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of slashing 83 tires in Grand Forks

Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.
Person of interest in Grand Forks criminal mischief case.(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who, they believe, has caused more than $17,000 in damage to other people’s vehicles.

A warrant for felony criminal mischief has been issued for 31-year-old Matthew Morris for the damage of over 50 vehicles.

The police department was called around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, to the area around the 1700 and 2300 blocks of 9th and 10th Avenues North. Police say the vandalism happened overnight Sunday into the early morning hours of Monday, October 2.

Investigators have identified 45 victims and accounted for approximately 83 slashed tires. According to investigators, the monetary loss exceeds $17,000.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000 or by submitting a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook page, website, or the Tip411 app.

