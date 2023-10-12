Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

1 officer convicted, 1 acquitted in death of Elijah McClain

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right, attend an arraignment at the Adams County Justice Center, Jan. 20, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. Lawyers are to deliver closing arguments Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the trial of the first two police officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a neck hold and pinned down by officers in a Denver suburb before paramedics injected him with a powerful sedative. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Jurors Thursday convicted a Denver-area police officer of criminally negligent homicide and 3rd-degree assault and acquitted another in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing.

Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was found guilty by the 12-person jury, and officer Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty.

McClain died after being put in a neck hold by a third officer and pinned to the ground, then injected by paramedics with an overdose of ketamine. The third officer and two paramedics are awaiting trial.

The case initially did not receive widespread attention, but protests over the killing of George Floyd the following year sparked outrage over McClain’s death. His pleading words captured on body camera footage, “I’m an introvert and I’m different,” struck a chord.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Wanner was last seen around 2:30 p.m., on July 11.
New information released about a missing West Fargo woman
After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
Our Savior's Lutheran Church rummage sale scheduled for Saturday, September 14.
Big rummage sale to support Moorhead youth group
Mason Martin, a high school football player in Pennsylvania, is reportedly fighting for his...
High school quarterback suffers brain injury, hospitalized after hit during game, family says