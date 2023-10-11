Cooking with Cash Wa
Wow! ND Powerball sellers see surge in sales as jackpot soars to second largest ever

North Dakota Lottery
North Dakota Lottery(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Powerball fever is once again sweeping the nation.

The jackpot now sits at $1.7 billion — that’s billion, with a “b” — after no one won Monday night’s drawing.

It’s now the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

Aisha Turner, store manager for Stop and Shop convenience store, said it’s usual for them to get extra busy during this time.

She said their lottery sales increased about double or triple, partly due to the influx of new people trying their luck.

“Powerball is the biggest right now. Most people, they just know that they’re coming to play whatever’s big,” said Turner.

Lance Gaebe, director of the North Dakota lottery, said sales have recently risen three times in the state.

He said last week they saw about $1.7 million dollars in sales, and said the growing jackpot just builds more excitement.

“When it gets to these big numbers, people do get interested, for sure. We hear from a lot of people who’ve never played before. They ask how to play, how it works,” said Gaebe.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

The Powerball is drawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

