Winds Increase With Rain On The Way

It’s been a beautiful day in the Fargo/Moorhead Area and locations south as a sunny sky has warmed temperatures into the upper 50s to mid 60s. A mostly cloudy to overcast sky north and east of F/M have held temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Moving forward, a low pressure will move toward the region as we head into Thursday which will bring an increase in winds, with gusts out of the east at 20 to 30+ mph by the afternoon hours. Increased cloud cover will hold temperatures in the 50s for all. The aforementioned low pressure system will slide into northern South Dakota late Thursday and into Friday bringing increased chances of rain. Town south of F/M will experience persistent light to moderate rain through much of the day on Friday while Fargo and areas north will experience light scattered rain showers. Windy conditions will persist into Friday. Expect cool highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s area wide.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THIS WEEKEND: Keeping the fall feeling! Similar to how we ended the week temperature-wise, morning lows near 40 with highs in the 50s. While mostly cloudy, it is looking dry. Overall a perfect weekend to enjoy some fall activities outdoors!

Next Week: Temperatures will gradually warm as high pressure settles in over the area. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday, with many seeing lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Friday. All-in-all, next week is expected to be very nice with mostly clear conditions and seasonably warm highs.

NEXT WEEKEND: Our nice autumn weather is expected to continue!

