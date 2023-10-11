Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a row

Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.
Walmart announced its stores would close on Thanksgiving again this year.(Walmart Inc. | Walmart Inc.)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Don’t wait until the last minute to do your Thanksgiving shopping at Walmart.

On Tuesday, Walmart posted a video to X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, with a message talking about how important Thanksgiving is.

To celebrate, the retail chain said its stores will be closed for the holiday for the fourth year in a row.

“Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones,” the post reads.

Walmart is the first large retailer to announce the closing of its doors during the fall holiday, but many more announcements are certain to follow.

The decision to close stores during the holidays became more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many brands deciding to do so to thank their employees for their hard work.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota

Latest News

Lawsuit filed after assault outside of the Old Broadway in downtown Fargo.
Man files personal injury lawsuit against Old Broadway and former bouncers
Mona Cho, of Redondo Beach, Calif., speaks during a "Girls Leading Change" event to honor...
Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities
Disneyland and Disney World are reportedly increasing many ticket prices.
Disney raises prices at Disneyland, Walt Disney theme parks, reports say
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust