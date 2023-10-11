Three sentenced to prison for large fentanyl bust in Clay County

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three men will serve a combined 14 years in prison, for what officials had called the largest fentanyl bust in Clay County at the time.

Larry McClendon, Raphael Murphy, and Cameron Desjarlais were arrested on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after several agencies worked together to conduct two traffic stops on Interstate-94 in Clay County. In both cases, the vehicles took off.

Officers were eventually able to stop the suspects and seized 1,091 fentanyl pills and approximately 20 grams of meth. The estimated street value of the drugs is $37,000. Ammunition was located and one of the vehicles was found to be stolen.

Cameron Desjarlais was convicted of 2nd degree drug sales, while four other charges against him were dismissed. He was given credit for 402 days served in jail and is sentenced to 108 months in prison.

Rapheal Jamell Murphy was convicted on 3rd degree drug possession; three other charges against him were dismissed. Murphy was given credit for 180 days served and sentenced to 44 months in prison.

Larry McClendon was convicted of 5th degree controlled substance possession; three other charges against him were dismissed. McClendon was given credit for 443 days served in jail and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

