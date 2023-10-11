Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Temperature changes can impact sorghum plants

Temperature changes can impact sorghum plants
Temperature changes can impact sorghum plants(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s starting to cool down, and the recent temperature changes can impact the state’s sorghum plants.

The plants release acid when stressed.

Stress factors include drought, frost, grazing, chemical applications and others that crush the plants releasing the acid.

The acid is most potent in the leaves cattle usually graze.

Once it’s ingested it can block body cells from receiving oxygen.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Olson, 52, Wahpeton, ND
Young woman seriously hurt, man facing felony charges in crash
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Body recovered from Red Lake River in Crookston
The jeep rolled into the median after being blown over by wind.
Strong winds cause rollover crash on I-94
FILE - The 911 caller first told officials she could not locate her husband.
Iowa farmer dies in grain dryer accident
Car Crash
Update: Authorities located driver involved in Wahpeton hit-and-run

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 13 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 13
Surveillance video shows someone in a hooded sweatshirt taking the gnomes
North Fargo woman hopes her property is returned ‘gnome’
Cattle grazing in Wes Frederick’s Pasture
Cattle prices reaching all-time highs: good for ranchers
19-year-old Tyler Raines
Teen accused of murder pleas guilty to lesser charges