Scammers posing as representatives of Fargo/Grand Forks treatment facilities

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ShareHouse has received reports of a potential scam involving a group of dangerous actors posing as representatives of local treatment facilities. These actors are offering to fly people, who are looking for treatment, to other states. This may be related to a scam which is putting these individuals in trafficking, not treatment.

ShareHouse only operates in Fargo and Grand Forks. It only offers ground transportation to those who request it by calling the admissions department. ShareHouse has never, and will never, offer to fly people to receive treatment in other locations.

If you receive a call or message from a ShareHouse staff member and are uncertain if it is a scam, ask for their name and call ShareHouse’s main numbers. We also ask that you contact your local police department to report the message.

Daytime phone numbers are listed below:

Fargo: 701-282-6561

Grand Forks: 877-294-6561

