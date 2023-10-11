One More Quiet Day Before Wind & Rain Return

Where skies remained clear in the southern Valley and most of eastern ND, it was another cold morning with lows again dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Now that most areas over the past few days have had frost/freeze, the National Weather Service will no longer be issuing frost/freeze watches or warnings.

Cloud cover will continue to linger in northern Minnesota, and may spread farther west into more parts of eastern ND through the day. Temperatures will remain cooler under the clouds with highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunnier areas in the south will climb to the mid-50s to low 60s. Expect easterly winds gusting to 20 mph.

EXTENDED PLANNER

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: To wrap up the work week, temperatures remain a bit cool with morning lows each day in the upper 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s. The breeze picks up Thursday, gusting to 30 mph out of the northeast ahead of our next weather-maker. Into Friday, the wind continues with gusts to 40mph in the south as a low moves in and brings some rain showers in the southern part of our region. Rain amounts could total and inch or more south of Fargo.

THIS WEEKEND: Keeping the fall feeling! Similar to how we ended the week temperature-wise, morning lows near 40 with highs in the 50s. While mostly cloudy, it is looking dry. Overall a perfect weekend to enjoy some fall activities outdoors!

NEXT WEEK: The general trend for next week is a slight warm up with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The extended forecast is looking fairly dry aside from a slight chance of showers Thursday.

