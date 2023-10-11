About KVLY: The Valley News Live Media Group is composed of market-leading digital and connected TV properties, KVLY (NBC), KXJB (CBS), The Fargo CW, MeTV, Heroes and Icons and Circle. Our coverage area stretches north and south from the Canadian border to the South Dakota line encompassing half of North Dakota and a third of Minnesota.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities.

Job Summary/Description

Valley News Live, a Gray Media company located in Fargo, North Dakota has an opening for a Multi-Media Marketing Consultant to join our team of integrated marketing/advertising professionals. At Valley News Live, we help businesses “find and keep their very best customers” using effective marketing and advertising. If you have marketing or sales experience and see yourself as a high-energy creative individual that likes working with people, this could be your opportunity to work better hours and make more money!

The MMC will be trained in new business and digital business development as well as the back end of the systems required to execute campaigns including Wide Orbit Traffic, Wide Orbit Media Sales, Matrix Monarch and other relevant systems.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

There will be specific activities expected to occur on a weekly basis, those activities include new contacts through cold calling via phone or in person, conducting consumer needs analysis, conducting new business proposals, and starting new business advertising strategies.

Qualifications/Requirements: Excellent writing and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and manage your time effectively. Ability to use creativity to solve problems. A real desire to understand your clients and their businesses. A thirst for ongoing learning: advertising, marketing, television, digital. Experience selling digital products/strategies including audience targeting, social media, PPC, * Excellent knowledge of presentation software, MS Office products and CRM software. Must meet the Gray Television driving requirements and have a valid driver’s license. Must be able to maintain quality service to the businesses that depend on us.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, and references

