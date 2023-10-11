Cooking with Cash Wa
Man sentenced to probation after shooting man in the chest in downtown Fargo

SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)(kvly)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who is accused of shooting another man in the chest inside an apartment in downtown Fargo has accepted a plea agreement and is sentenced to probation.

Schuyler Tryrie Ferguson was originally charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing. As part of a plea agreement, Ferguson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and the aggravated assault and terrorizing charges were dismissed.

A judge sentenced Ferguson to 18 months of supervised probation. He is also ordered to not have any contact with the victim in this case. Ferguson was given credit for 3 days served in jail.

Ferguson turned himself into police hours after the shooting on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Court documents say Ferguson went to an apartment above Rhombus Guys in the 600 block of Main Avenue around 9:30 p.m. He was shooting a gun at people in the apartment without any ammo inside, also known as dry firing.

Witnesses say the victim became upset and punched Ferguson in the neck. Documents say Ferguson then stepped back, loaded a magazine into the gun fired one round to the victim’s chest.

