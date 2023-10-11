Cooking with Cash Wa
Man ordered to pay $25,000 to Goldmark after starting fire in apartment

Boyd Wurner
Boyd Wurner(Clay County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of setting his own apartment on fire to get out of his lease, has been convicted and sentenced in the arson case.

Boyd Austin Wurner pleaded guilty to arson on August 24. Firefighters were called to 1021 32nd Avenue South in Moorhead on August 28, 2022 for smoke coming from an apartment.

Detectives found three fires throughout the unit, including on the bedroom floor, living room floor and the kitchen/dining room area. According to court documents, a bottle of lighter fluid was found on the dining room table and the smoke alarm had been removed from the wall.

The fire was contained to Wurner’s apartment unit, but detectives said it was a large apartment building with numerous people that were home and sleeping at the time of the fire, which constitutes 1st degree arson.

Wurner ended up being convicted of 2nd degree arson; three 1st degree arson charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, which is stayed for 5 years. He was also ordered to serve 30 days in the Clay County Jail, with credit for 2 days already served. The judge determined that jail term may be served on electronic home monitoring if Wurner chooses.

Wurner is on supervised probation for 5 years and is ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to Goldmark Property.

