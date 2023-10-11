Man files personal injury lawsuit against Old Broadway and former bouncers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who says he was assaulted by two men working as bouncers at the Old Broadway in downtown Fargo, has filed a personal injury lawsuit against the bar and the former bouncers.

Court records show a civil lawsuit was filed in Cass County Court on October 9 by Colton Nobles. The defendants listed are Jalal Buckner, Jeremy Dalton and Old Broadway Corporation.

Valley News Live first told you about this case in July after a video went viral. The video shows a man getting in a verbal argument with a bouncer. He is then punched in the face, knocked to the ground and kicked.

Jalal Buckner is charged with aggravated assault and accomplice to aggravated assault. Jeremy Dalton is charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Both men were fired from the OB and both have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The man, now identified as Colton Nobles, was treated for injuries including a broken jaw, a broken nose and a broken eye socket.

