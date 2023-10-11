Jamestown Public School District investigating racially insensitive video

Jamestown, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concerned viewers recently sent Valley News Live a video of someone using a racially insensitive term several times. The viewer who sent it claims the person speaking in the video is part of the Jamestown Public School District Administration.

We contacted the Jamestown Superintendent, Rob Lech, who confirms they are aware of the video, but can’t confirm who was speaking.

He did provide context behind the video, saying whoever was speaking was restating terms made in a post by a student on social media.

Lech expressed they are taking this allegation very seriously, and Jamestown Public School District does not support or tolerate the use of any discriminatory language.

The district tells us this issue continues to be under investigation.

