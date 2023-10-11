Hope Inc helps Moorhead students participate in National Inclusion Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Local organization, Hope Inc., spent the day at Robert Asp Elementary School in Moorhead teaching students about National Inclusion Day.

Students got to take part in adaptive physical education classes on Wednesday, October 11, and those with disabilities were able to play wheelchair soccer with their classmates.

“I just think it’s really, really important to have that place where they can feel safe and comfortable, and they can participate along others at their grade level,” said Special Education teacher Jesse Ott.

She says bringing an event like this to the school allows students to feel included in everything they do.

“I just want to continue as we grow from this period to make sure our kids are getting involved and are getting to do the things their peers are doing and they see doing. I think it’s just really really important that they have a place where they feel safe and comfortable and they can participate along others,” Ott said.

Hope Inc. hosts other adaptive education activities in the community, such as wheelchair basketball, to make sure that kids with disabilities always feel included.

