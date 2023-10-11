Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Hope Inc helps Moorhead students participate in National Inclusion Day

Hope Inc hosts inclusive phy ed classes at Robert Asp Elementary in Moorhead, MN.
Hope Inc hosts inclusive phy ed classes at Robert Asp Elementary in Moorhead, MN.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Local organization, Hope Inc., spent the day at Robert Asp Elementary School in Moorhead teaching students about National Inclusion Day.

Students got to take part in adaptive physical education classes on Wednesday, October 11, and those with disabilities were able to play wheelchair soccer with their classmates.

“I just think it’s really, really important to have that place where they can feel safe and comfortable, and they can participate along others at their grade level,” said Special Education teacher Jesse Ott.

She says bringing an event like this to the school allows students to feel included in everything they do.

“I just want to continue as we grow from this period to make sure our kids are getting involved and are getting to do the things their peers are doing and they see doing. I think it’s just really really important that they have a place where they feel safe and comfortable and they can participate along others,” Ott said.

Hope Inc. hosts other adaptive education activities in the community, such as wheelchair basketball, to make sure that kids with disabilities always feel included.

Related Links
Learn more about Hope Inc.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota

Latest News

Scammers posing as representatives of Fargo/Grand Forks treatment facilities
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00 PM Weather October 11
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00PM News October 11 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Three sentenced to prison for large fentanyl bust in Clay County - October 11