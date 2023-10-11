Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school official said.(St. Clair R-XIII School District)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — ″A Missouri high school teacher who was suspended after officials discovered that she had performed on a subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content has resigned, a school district official said.

St. Clair High School English teacher Brianna Coppage was placed on leave last month after school officials discovered her page on the OnlyFans website, which she said she joined to supplement her teaching salary. She recently tendered her resignation, Superintendent Kyle Kruse told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The 28-year-old teacher was not asked to resign, and district officials took “all possible steps to ensure confidentiality” after Coppage’s page was discovered through social media posts, Kruse said. Last month when she was placed on leave, Kruse said in a statement that “an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

A teacher in Missouri says she is on leave after her school district discovered her OnlyFans account.

When she was suspended, Coppage told the newspaper she had joined the site over the summer to supplement her second-year teaching salary of about $42,000. Missouri has among the nation’s lowest starting salaries for teachers in the nation, according to the National Education Association.

Coppage said she earned up to $10,000 a month on the OnlyFans website — before the story of her suspension made international news.

In the days that followed, her account gained more than 100 new subscribers and she more than doubled her subscription price. She said at the time of her suspension that she would continue posting on the site.

“I do not regret joining OnlyFans. I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful,” Coppage told the newspaper in September. “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

A publicly listed phone number for Coppage could not be found Wednesday.

St. Clair is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The high school has about 750 students.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
Crews spent hours Tuesday searching for the man in the San Joaquin River before calling off the...
Good Samaritan missing after mother, 5-year-old daughter rescued from river
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes

Latest News

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
‘We didn’t make good on our promises’ Congress on aid to Afghani allies
Rep. Steve Scalise emerged Wednesday as the GOP pick for House speaker. (Source: CNN/Pool)
Speaker nominee Steve Scalise talks about work ahead
A pair of sisters walk their pet chicken Brownie to the bus stop every morning before school.
Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack