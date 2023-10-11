Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo School Board and teachers union to resume negotiations

The Fargo School Board and Fargo Education Association are heading back to the negotiation...
The Fargo School Board and Fargo Education Association are heading back to the negotiation table in an effort to resolve a contract impasse.(Fargo Public Schools)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board and Fargo Education Association are heading back to the negotiation table in an effort to resolve a contract impasse. The sides will be meeting tonight at 5 p.m. in the Agassiz Cafeteria.

The North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission released a report last week laying out its recommendation to resolve the impasse in Fargo teacher contract negotiations. This comes after a public meeting last month where both sides debated their positions in the disagreement.

In the report, the commission recommends implementing the board’s salary proposal of a 3.5% increase over two years. The report also recommends providing teachers with time before, after and during school hours to create lessons plans, contact families and meet to discuss individual student needs, amongst other recommendations.

The school board and FEA began contract bargaining in February of this year and Fargo Public Schools reported the sides were at an impasse in August.

For previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 20 years, a West Fargo man has to move out of his home
West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota
Jordan border
Update: Local tour group makes it to Jordan just hours before border closes
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face

Latest News

The City of Fargo is relocating trees from its downtown tree farm to other places around the...
City of Fargo to relocate trees from downtown tree farm
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports October 10
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 10 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 10