Fargo School Board and teachers union to resume negotiations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board and Fargo Education Association are heading back to the negotiation table in an effort to resolve a contract impasse. The sides will be meeting tonight at 5 p.m. in the Agassiz Cafeteria.

The North Dakota Education Fact Finding Commission released a report last week laying out its recommendation to resolve the impasse in Fargo teacher contract negotiations. This comes after a public meeting last month where both sides debated their positions in the disagreement.

In the report, the commission recommends implementing the board’s salary proposal of a 3.5% increase over two years. The report also recommends providing teachers with time before, after and during school hours to create lessons plans, contact families and meet to discuss individual student needs, amongst other recommendations.

The school board and FEA began contract bargaining in February of this year and Fargo Public Schools reported the sides were at an impasse in August.

