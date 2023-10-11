Cooking with Cash Wa
Cooking With Cash-Wa - Pastry Dough and Homemade Pasta Dough

By Jonathon Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pasta Dough (Rolled Pasta)

Ingredients

1.5 cups bread flour

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

Method

Using a mixer fitted with a dough hook. Combine all the ingredients and mix until a stiff, elastic dough forms.

Using a food processor. Combine all the ingredients and pulse until a stiff, elastic dough forms.

Remove the dough from the mixer and form into a disk shape

