Cooking With Cash-Wa - Pastry Dough and Homemade Pasta Dough

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pasta Dough (Rolled Pasta)

Ingredients

1.5 cups bread flour

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

Method

Using a mixer fitted with a dough hook. Combine all the ingredients and mix until a stiff, elastic dough forms.

Using a food processor. Combine all the ingredients and pulse until a stiff, elastic dough forms.

Remove the dough from the mixer and form into a disk shape

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.