Cooking With Cash-Wa - Pastry Dough and Homemade Pasta Dough
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pasta Dough (Rolled Pasta)
Ingredients
1.5 cups bread flour
2 large eggs
1 large egg yolk
Method
Using a mixer fitted with a dough hook. Combine all the ingredients and mix until a stiff, elastic dough forms.
Using a food processor. Combine all the ingredients and pulse until a stiff, elastic dough forms.
Remove the dough from the mixer and form into a disk shape
