City of Fargo to relocate trees from downtown tree farm

By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is relocating trees from a tree farm, but they won’t be moving too far.

This morning, crews will relocate about 30 elm and maple trees from its downtown tree farm, located just north of the Main Library. The trees will be replanted across the civic green space between the Main Library and Fargo City Hall, while others will be replanted along the sides of City Hall.

The city forestry division is moving the small trees to allow them to have more space as they continue to grow and to enhance “urban canopy.”

The City of Fargo has been operating its downtown tree farm for the past four years as a temporary location for trees to start growing before being relocated around the community. Currently, the farm is home to 75 elm, maple and ginkgo tree saplings.

Officials expect more trees to be relocated in 2024.

