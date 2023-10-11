Cooking with Cash Wa
81-year-old yo-yo man shares life trick to finding happiness

Dale Myrberg and his yo-yo acrobatics have been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for more...
Dale Myrberg and his yo-yo acrobatics have been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for more than 35 years.(KSL)
By Peter Rosen
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOWBIRD, Utah (KSL) – At almost 82 years old, a Utah native is still entertaining crowds with difficult yo-yo tricks.

Dale Myrberg has been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for the last 35 festivals. He said his life has had its ups and downs, just like his art form.

When you’ve been around the world, you learn a trick or two that might be worth sharing with others.

Myrberg’s story began when he was very young.

“When I was five years old, my brother borrowed a yo-yo from a friend of his and I got a hold of it,” Myrberg said.

Myrberg said the newfound talent led him to his first show in 1976 and around the world to places including Singapore and Australia.

The yo-yo man has also experienced a lot of difficulties in his life, including back surgery, bladder cancer and a triple bypass.

Additionally, he suffered a broken heart after his wife passed away.

But Myrberg still remains enthused to come out and show off his talent.

“The trick to keeping my mood up, I’ve learned how to keep myself spiritually in tune, mentally and emotionally well, physically fit, and I started feeling stronger and stronger. My attitude started getting better and better,” he said. “The fact that I’ve gotten back to Snowbird Oktoberfest, to me, it’s incredible. This is the happiest I’ve been in a long, long time.”

Copyright 2023 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

