Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail in Wilkin County after police say they found drugs on them after they made a bomb threat.

It happened just after 8 AM Monday at 336 3rd St in Campbell, MN.

The home is directly across from Campbell Public School, which was evacuated due to the threat.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 text message reporting that someone was in danger. The message said a bomb was involved and requested an immediate response.

Wilkin, Otter Tail, Traverse and Grant County Sheriff’s Offices went to the home along with the Breckenridge Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, Red River Valley Bomb Squad, Campbell Fire Department and Ambulance Services Inc.

A bomb squad robot was used to clear the area around the home. It didn’t find anything and reported the home to be safe.

A search of the house uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr. and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested for 3rd degree possession of meth in a school zone and taken to the Wilkin County jail.

