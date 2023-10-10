Some Clouds Tonight, but Cold for Most

TONIGHT: It was a FROZEN morning for many as temperatures dropped into the 20s and low 30s, even as low as 18 degrees! The afternoon has been chilly, but a little warmer with highs generally in the 50s with sunshine.

Heading into the evening hours, a few clouds will start to move into northern MN from the north and east. These clouds will very slowly overnight continue to push to the southwest. Where we see this cloud cover by morning (most of MN and parts of the northern Valley) morning lows will be a little warmer closer to the 40 degree mark. Where skies remain clear in the southern Valley and most of eastern ND, it will be another cold night with morning lows again dropping into the 20s and low 30s. Now that most areas over the past few days have had frost/freeze, the National Weather Service will no longer be issuing frost/freeze watches or warnings.

EXTENDED PLANNER

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: To wrap up the work week, temperatures remain a bit cool with morning lows each day in the 30s to near 40 and afternoon highs only in the low to mid 50s. The breeze picks up Thursday, gusting to 30 mph out of the northeast ahead of our next weather-maker. Into Friday, the wind continues as a low moves in and brings some rain showers in the southern part of our region.

NEXT WEEKEND: Keeping the fall feeling! Similar to how we ended the week temperature-wise, morning lows near 40 with highs in the 50s. While mostly cloudy, it is looking dry. Overall a perfect weekend to enjoy some fall activities outdoors!

NEXT WEEK: The general trend for next week is a slight warm up with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. The extended forecast is looking fairly dry aside from a slight chance of showers Thursday.

