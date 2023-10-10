Sen. Hoeven to discuss ENDAWS progress, meet with Fargo Airport Authority

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sen. John Hoeven will host Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner at a meeting of the Lake Agassiz Water Authority to discuss efforts to fully fund the Eastern North Dakota Alternate Water Supply.

This meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Fargo City Hall.

ENDAWS will allow for additional water to be released from Reclamation facilities at the McClusky Canal to complement and help reduce project costs for the state-led Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

Later that day, Sen. Hoeven will meet with the Fargo Municipal Airport Authority to review plans for renovating and expanding Hector International Airport’s facilities. This meeting will take place at 12:45 p.m. at Hector International Airport.

This includes discussing anticipated timelines and efforts to fund the project, which consists of terminal modifications, apron expansions, an elevated walkway and a parking garage.

