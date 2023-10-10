Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Sen. Hoeven to discuss ENDAWS progress, meet with Fargo Airport Authority

Sen. Hoeven will be in Fargo for the meetings Wednesday, Oct. 11.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sen. John Hoeven will host Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner at a meeting of the Lake Agassiz Water Authority to discuss efforts to fully fund the Eastern North Dakota Alternate Water Supply.

This meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Fargo City Hall.

ENDAWS will allow for additional water to be released from Reclamation facilities at the McClusky Canal to complement and help reduce project costs for the state-led Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

Later that day, Sen. Hoeven will meet with the Fargo Municipal Airport Authority to review plans for renovating and expanding Hector International Airport’s facilities. This meeting will take place at 12:45 p.m. at Hector International Airport.

This includes discussing anticipated timelines and efforts to fund the project, which consists of terminal modifications, apron expansions, an elevated walkway and a parking garage.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota

Latest News

Colonel Brandon Solberg (left) presents Trooper Miles Rhonemus (right) with the NDHP...
NDHP trooper receives award for response to crash & active shooter
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather October 10
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 10 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 10 - Part 2