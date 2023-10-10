Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford Hospitals will host ‘Boo to the Flu’ events to get kids vaccinated

Sanford Children's Halloween Vaccine Event
Sanford Children's Halloween Vaccine Event(Sanford Health)
By Anna Ballweber
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Children’s is set to host their ‘Boo to the Flu’ events, a fun and exciting way to get your children vaccinated.

There will be four vaccination clinics open across the Valley where children are encouraged to wear costumes while getting their flu shots.

Hospital staff acknowledge that a lot of children are intimidated by getting shots, and these clinics provide a safe, happy environment where kids are more willing to receive their vaccines.

You can attend one of the following ‘Boo to the Flu’ events near you:

  • Friday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Sanford Valley City, 520 Chautauqua Blvd., Valley City, 701-845-6000
  • Sunday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sanford Grand Forks, 1750 47th Ave. S. Grand Forks, 701-757-8700
  • Friday, Oct. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sanford Devils Lake, 618 14th Ave. NE, Devils Lake, 701-544-7000
  • Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon at Sanford Southpointe, 2400 32nd Ave. S., Fargo, 701-234-8830

An appointment is required and can be scheduled through My Sanford Chart or by calling the clinic.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

