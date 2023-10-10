Plea deal for man accused of workplace shooting at Lund Boat Factory

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man charged with attempted murder after a work-place shooting at Lund Boat Factory in New York Mills, Minnesota, now has a plea deal on the table.

David Jeremiah Gadsden is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two firearms charges stemming from the February 9, 2023, active shooter situation.

According to court documents, the plea agreement states if Gadsden pleads guilty to 1st degree attempted manslaughter, the other charges could be dismissed. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 1.

Gadsden is accused of firing a handgun at a co-worker after an argument. Police say the shot did not hit the other man, but Gadsden is accused of chasing the man outside and firing another shot. Several other employees restrained Gadsden until law enforcement arrived.

