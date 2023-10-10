NDHP trooper receives award for response to crash & active shooter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper has received a Distinguished Service Medal for his actions responding to a serious crash on I-29, a chase and active shooter situation.

On July 19, 2022, Trooper Miles Rhonemus was patrolling in the Fargo area. At approximately 4:50 pm, a suspect was traveling 100 mph southbound, and passing traffic on the inside shoulder on I-29 in Fargo. The Highway Patrol says the driver swerved from the inside shoulder to the inside lane and ran into a motorcycle, severely injuring the motorcyclist.

Trooper Rhonemus began to search for the suspect vehicle and heard radio traffic that a man was firing rounds from a handgun in south Fargo, not far from his current location. The man was reportedly firing rounds from the balcony at a blue pickup truck in the parking lot at the apartment complex.

While responding to the active shooter, Trooper Rhonemus was informed that a man got into a blue Chevrolet Silverado with front end damage and left the apartment complex. Rhonemus thought the active shooter and person who caused the hit-and-run on I-29 were likely the same person.

Trooper Rhonemus was able to intercept the Chevrolet in a densely populated area of south Fargo after it was involved in a crash at an intersection. The Chevrolet did not stop after hitting another vehicle and drive west on 32nd Avenue South. Rhonemus activated his emergency lights, crossed the median boulevard, and began to catch up to the Chevrolet, which came to a stop along 32nd Avenue.

Trooper Rhonemus was providing the suspect with loud verbal commands and a Fargo Police Officer arrived on scene to help. Both officers say the suspect was waving a handgun around inside the cab of the Chevrolet. After a few short and tense moments, the suspect fled again.

The suspect began to pass drivers on I-29 on the outside shoulder at a high rate of speed and was involved in three additional crashes, the final one causing the Chevrolet to lose control, leave the roadway, and become disabled.

Within a few short seconds, the suspect exited the Chevrolet with a handgun and began to fire rounds. Trooper Rhonemus immediately returned fire and struck the suspect with two of the four rounds fired. He handcuffed the suspect and began providing medical care.

The suspect survived the shooting and was charged with multiple counts of felony reckless endangerment ; one count of felony fleeing; one count of felony leaving the scene of an injury crash; one count of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony attempted murder.

“Trooper Rhonemus acted heroically, and calmly responded to a highly volatile chain of events. Because he was monitoring multiple dispatch radio channels, his situational awareness led him to recognize the incidents were related. Without the actions Trooper Rhonemus took that day, the suspect may have been able to evade law enforcement and harm additional parties,” the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“Without direction, Trooper Rhonemus took it upon himself to respond to these incidents in an appropriate manner and he went toward the danger to keep innocent parties from being harmed. After addressing the threat, he transitioned to provide medical care to the suspect. Due to Trooper Rhonemus’ actions, the suspect in this incident was stopped from harming others and taken into custody. Trooper Rhonemus displayed extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty during this incident and therefore is the recipient of the NDHP Distinguished Service Medal.”

