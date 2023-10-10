Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.(COURTESY: BUFFALO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A person is dead in Wisconsin after a semitruck rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of manure.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report of a rollover crash off Highway 25 near the town of Nelson Tuesday night.

Authorities said when crews arrived they found the tractor-trailer on its side and engulfed in flames.

Fire crews extinguished the flames, but they located the 63-year-old driver deceased inside the truck.

The semi was traveling on Highway 25 when it crossed the center median. It ended up going into a ditch, hitting an embankment before rolling over, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was hauling manure and about 5,000 gallons were spilled in the area because of the crash.

Authorities did not immediately identify the driver killed. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
54-year-old Dan McLaren Sr., and 31-year-old Mary Vry were arrested.
Two people jailed, drugs found after reported bomb threat
UPDATE: Box truck hits construction plow, pickup, and worker patching roadway near Lakota

Latest News

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
More presumed human remains recovered from submersible that imploded, killing 5, Coast Guard says
Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion