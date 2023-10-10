Cooking with Cash Wa
Hector International Airport to conduct aircraft fire training

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Those traveling in north Fargo tonight shouldn’t be worried if they see flames and smoke from Hector International Airport.

The airport, along with West Fargo and Harwood fire departments, will be participating in a live-fire training exercise between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. this evening.

Officials say the public should not be alarmed when the actual live-fire event begins around 8 p.m. Flames may be visible until the live-fire exercise ends around 9:30 p.m.

The exercise allows local fire departments to meet requirements and provide first responders with the opportunity to train in the event of an airliner incident.

