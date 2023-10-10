Cooking with Cash Wa
Gov. Burgum orders flags at half-staff in support of Israel

The order is in place from sunrise Wednesday, Oct. 11, until sunset Friday, Oct. 13.
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday, Oct. 11, until sunset Friday, Oct. 13.

He encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists. The Governor’s Residence also will be lit up in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, to show support for the U.S. ally and its people.

“North Dakota joins the international community in condemning these horrific acts of violence against our allies in Israel. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of those Americans who have been killed and all the victims of this brutal war waged by Hamas,” Governor Burgum said. “We also pray for those North Dakotans trying to come home from Israel and we continue to urge the State Department to assist with their safe return. By lowering the flags and illuminating the Governor’s Residence in the colors of the Israeli flag, we show respect for the victims and solidarity with our democratic allies as they face unspeakable atrocities. Hamas, Iran and all others responsible must be held to full account for these heinous acts of aggression.”

