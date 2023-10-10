First game back for Hatton-Northwood volleyball team after bus crash

HATTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hatton-Northwood volleyball team is back on the court for their game against Kindred, following a deadly bus crash on Sept. 14.

The school shared this picture to social media. They thanked the Enderlin & Kindred volleyball teams for the blankets they made for Hatton-Northwood’s players.

The Sept. bus crash happened while the team was on their way to a game in Petersburg. The bus hit the driver’s side of a pickup, killing 68-year-old Archie Gronvold. 27 of the people on the bus were injured, including 25 students, a coach and the bus driver. Several of the students spent the night in the hospital, but the Highway Patrol says none of the students suffered life threatening injuries.

