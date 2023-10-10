Cooking with Cash Wa
First game back for Hatton-Northwood volleyball team after bus crash
By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hatton-Northwood volleyball team is back on the court for their game against Kindred, following a deadly bus crash on Sept. 14.

The school shared this picture to social media. They thanked the Enderlin & Kindred volleyball teams for the blankets they made for Hatton-Northwood’s players.

The Sept. bus crash happened while the team was on their way to a game in Petersburg. The bus hit the driver’s side of a pickup, killing 68-year-old Archie Gronvold. 27 of the people on the bus were injured, including 25 students, a coach and the bus driver. Several of the students spent the night in the hospital, but the Highway Patrol says none of the students suffered life threatening injuries.

Click here for previous coverage of the crash.

