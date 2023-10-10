West Fargo man says he felt ‘obligated’ to sell his home to the city

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Back in January, FEMA announced they had awarded the city of West Fargo with $1.5 million through the hazard mitigation grant program. The city could use those funds to purchase and remove at-risk properties along the Sheyenne River.

But, one West Fargo man is now speaking out against how much it’s cost him.

Paul Leeman has been living at 510 1st Avenue North West, in the Armour Park neighborhood of West Fargo, for more than 20 years, but now, it’s set to be demolished.

Leeman recalls, “There’s been lots of Christmases, lots of kids, so it’s been a fun home.” Adding, “I was hoping to retire and make this a home to give to my kids, but this all came up so we had to do something different.”

Leeman says, the issues with flooding and erosion on his property started about 12 years ago.

He explains, “In the time that I’ve lived here, I’ve lost over 18 feet of this shoreline to the diversion going up and down.”

Then, a few years ago, a square culvert replaced the bridge over the Sheyenne River near Leeman’s home.

“It has accelerated the damage and made this, the bank unstable enough where I couldn’t get the house repaired or stabilized from shifting,” explains Leeman.

Now, Leeman says his home is literally splitting in half from the erosion. He’s had the US Army Corps of Engineers come look at it and he says they agreed that the culvert has made matters worse for the homes surrounding the river.

Facing the challenges caused by shifting ground, Leeman, and a few other property owners, received offers for the homes, which he accepted.

“My fear was that if I didn’t accept this program and they tore down the other houses. I had the fear that they’d come in and condemn me, so I felt obligated to take the program as it was,” admits Leeman.

Even though, he feels the offer isn’t enough and he says he’s left to pay about 7% of the demolition costs.

“For damage that I didn’t cause, I had no control over how they controlled the river and I just feel that that part of the buy out is unfair,” says Leeman.

Leeman has reached out to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, who was in charge of the culvert replacing the bridge over the river, which he says essentially accelerated the erosion issues.

He never heard back.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.