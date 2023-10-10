Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Fargo FD encourages participation in ‘Fire Prevention Week’

Cooking is a leading cause of home fires and fire injuries in the United States, with...
Cooking is a leading cause of home fires and fire injuries in the United States, with unattended cooking being a leading cause of cooking fires.(Source: MGN)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire department is reminding citizens of the potential dangers of the kitchen as part of “Fire Prevention Week.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is a leading cause of home fires and fire injuries in the United States, with unattended cooking being a leading cause of cooking fires.

The Fargo Fire Department says that it is important to keep an eye on what you may be cooking by setting timers as a reminder. They advise turning pot handles towards the back of the stove and having a lid nearby incase of a grease fire, which can be handled by putting the lid over the fire and turning off the burner.

Another war to prevent cooking fires is to have a “kid-and-pet-free zone” of at least three feet around where hot food or drinks are being prepared.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
Keith Bail
Man arrested after allegedly throwing rocks through windows, striking woman in the face
Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
Uzziel “Uzi” Salinas, a 26-year-old pilot, had to make an emergency landing in an empty lot...
Pilot thankful to be alive after making emergency landing in empty lot
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on

Latest News

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport to conduct aircraft fire training
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Weather October 9
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM Sports October 9
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News October 9 - Part 1