Fargo FD encourages participation in ‘Fire Prevention Week’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire department is reminding citizens of the potential dangers of the kitchen as part of “Fire Prevention Week.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is a leading cause of home fires and fire injuries in the United States, with unattended cooking being a leading cause of cooking fires.

The Fargo Fire Department says that it is important to keep an eye on what you may be cooking by setting timers as a reminder. They advise turning pot handles towards the back of the stove and having a lid nearby incase of a grease fire, which can be handled by putting the lid over the fire and turning off the burner.

Another war to prevent cooking fires is to have a “kid-and-pet-free zone” of at least three feet around where hot food or drinks are being prepared.

