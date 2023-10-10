Construction plow hits multiple trucks and worker patching roadway near Lakota

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A construction plow truck hit multiple vehicles and a pedestrian as North Dakota Department of Transportation workers were actively working on patching a section of eastbound US Highway 2 near mile marker 297, 2 miles east of Lakota. It happened Monday at 1:26 PM.

Highway Patrol says two workers were outside of their vehicle patching the roadway. Another worker was driving an International 7600 Plow Truck in the right lane.

An International 4000 was eastbound on Highway 2 when it struck not only the International 7600, but also an unoccupied NDDOT pickup truck, additional patching equipment, and one of the workers who was patching the roadway. The pedestrian hit is a 25-year-old man from Michigan, ND. He was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks by Lakota and Michigan Ambulance Services with serious injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle, the International 4000, is a 58-year-old man from Emerado. He was also hurt and taken to Altru Hospital. Charges against him are pending.

No one else was hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

