Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Construction plow hits multiple trucks and worker patching roadway near Lakota

(MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A construction plow truck hit multiple vehicles and a pedestrian as North Dakota Department of Transportation workers were actively working on patching a section of eastbound US Highway 2 near mile marker 297, 2 miles east of Lakota. It happened Monday at 1:26 PM.

Highway Patrol says two workers were outside of their vehicle patching the roadway. Another worker was driving an International 7600 Plow Truck in the right lane.

An International 4000 was eastbound on Highway 2 when it struck not only the International 7600, but also an unoccupied NDDOT pickup truck, additional patching equipment, and one of the workers who was patching the roadway. The pedestrian hit is a 25-year-old man from Michigan, ND. He was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks by Lakota and Michigan Ambulance Services with serious injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle, the International 4000, is a 58-year-old man from Emerado. He was also hurt and taken to Altru Hospital. Charges against him are pending.

No one else was hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beet truck crash south of Sabin, MN on Sunday, October 8.
UPDATE: Two beet trucks crash south of Sabin, MN
Saturday arrival in Bethlehem
Local tour group stuck in Bethlehem as Israel-Hamas war rages on
Man accused of squatting at the Grand Stay Motel in Valley City, ND.
Valley City Police looking for man squatting in motel room
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
The 32 year-old driver suffered non-life threating injuries after being hit by a train.
Driver taken to hospital after being hit by train in Moorhead

Latest News

South Fargo man creates his own Halloween decorations for elaborate yardscapes
South Fargo man brings true ‘Spirit of Halloween’ to neighborhood
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 9 - Part 2
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News October 9 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Sports October 9